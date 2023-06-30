GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 9.1%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 117,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 86,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

GFG Resources Stock Up 9.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About GFG Resources

(Free Report)

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.