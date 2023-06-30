Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

GILD traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,999. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

