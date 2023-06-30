Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 46.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 158,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,060,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 193,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 80,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 40.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

