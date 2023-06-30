Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 128,003 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,003 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 415,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,858. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

