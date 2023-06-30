Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 548 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC traded up $4.07 on Friday, hitting $455.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,365. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $448.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.46.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

