Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 55,081 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises approximately 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,827. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

