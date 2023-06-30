Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after purchasing an additional 235,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after buying an additional 219,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,416. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.