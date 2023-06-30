Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 437,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,867,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

SMFG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 425,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,386. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

