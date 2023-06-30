Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.37.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,480. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $256.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

