Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $992,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.79. 970,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,053. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

