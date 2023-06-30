Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $8.53 Million in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 397,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,000. Mativ accounts for about 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Mativ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mativ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MATV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The stock had a trading volume of 134,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,415. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -941.12%.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.