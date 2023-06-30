Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells $170,000.00 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,630,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,875,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,664,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,383,000 after buying an additional 3,608,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

