Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 2,574.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.17. 656,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,704. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery bought 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,120.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

