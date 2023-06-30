Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of KROP stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $307,000.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

