Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Announces $0.06 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

KROP opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000.

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

