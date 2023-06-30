Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (CHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:CHB – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHB opened at $7.54 on Friday. Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.29.
About Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF
- Verve Therapeutics Gains 20.74% In June as Ark Funds Invest
- Moderna: Declining Performance And Relative Weakness
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Rises On Hopes For Rebound
- Rite Aid Could Become An Acquisition Target
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.