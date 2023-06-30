Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $668.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

