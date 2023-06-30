Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:VPN)

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VPN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.43% of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

