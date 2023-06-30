Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Plans $0.03 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Education ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. Global X Education ETF has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Education ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Education ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period.

About Global X Education ETF

The Global X Education ETF (EDUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Education Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies providing products and services that facilitate education. EDUT was launched on Jul 10, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

