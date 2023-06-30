Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (AIQ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 on July 10th

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

AIQ stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 million, a PE ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

