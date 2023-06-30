Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology ETF on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIQ opened at $27.59 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 million, a P/E ratio of -162.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

