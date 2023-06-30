Global X Green Building ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:GRNR)

Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.288 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ GRNR opened at $20.62 on Friday. Global X Green Building ETF has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Green Building ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Green Building ETF (NASDAQ:GRNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 43.24% of Global X Green Building ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Green Building ETF Company Profile

The Global X Green Building ETF (GRNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Green Building index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in Green Building development, management, and technologies. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics GRNR was launched on Apr 11, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

