Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QCLR stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCLR. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

