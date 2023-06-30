Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:QCLR)

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCLR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

