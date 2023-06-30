Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
PTEC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -899.15. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $27.14.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
