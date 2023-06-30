Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) to Issue $0.01 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PTEC opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and a P/E ratio of -899.15. Global X PropTech ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

