Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG) Plans $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NASDAQ:RNRG – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

RNRG opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 123,229 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

About Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF

The Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Renewable Energy Producers index, a market-cap-weighted index of global renewable energy companies including YieldCos. RNRG was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

