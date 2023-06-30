Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

