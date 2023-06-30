Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.19

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Social Media Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $36.55 on Friday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.