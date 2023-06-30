Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHFree Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.