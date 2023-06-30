Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.27

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.267 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $671.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.