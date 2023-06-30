Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) to Issue $0.11 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares during the period.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

