Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $56.99

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.99, but opened at $58.36. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.
