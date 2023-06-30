Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up to $56.99

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.99, but opened at $58.36. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.06.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is -56.81%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

