Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,861.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded up $11.76 on Friday, reaching $440.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,842. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.43 and a 200 day moving average of $343.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

