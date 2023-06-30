Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 83,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 0.9 %

GGG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,332. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.