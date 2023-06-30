Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. 806,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,709. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

