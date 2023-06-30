Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 43.8% during the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCI traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $113.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,750. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.62 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $129.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

