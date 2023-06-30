Gratus Capital LLC Sells 314 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,671. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.48 and a 1-year high of $225.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

