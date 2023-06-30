Gratus Capital LLC Sells 7,662 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. KLA accounts for about 1.5% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.57. The stock had a trading volume of 276,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.59. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $486.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

