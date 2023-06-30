Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

GRBK opened at $56.32 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.