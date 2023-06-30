Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.8 %
GRBK opened at $56.32 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.58.
Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners
In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,951,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
