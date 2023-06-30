Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.53

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.53 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 41292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,951,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,285.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,850 over the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

