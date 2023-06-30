Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Stock Price Up 3%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 109,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Green Organic Dutchman Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.27.

About Green Organic Dutchman

(Free Report)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.