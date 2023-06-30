Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $160.06

Shares of Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.06 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 142 ($1.81), with a volume of 39,725 shares.

Gresham Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £116.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4,733.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 146.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Gresham Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

