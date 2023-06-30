Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 332.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,193. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $2.0135 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is presently 104.72%.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

