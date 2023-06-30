GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the May 31st total of 96,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 95,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSE Systems by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 767,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,603 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

GSE Systems Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Research analysts expect that GSE Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

