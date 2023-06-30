Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.18. Guild shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Guild Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 30.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 169,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Guild by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 0.9% in the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 162,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guild Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

