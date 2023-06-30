Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.09

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.09 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 526,782 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.30 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £14,551.05 ($18,501.02). Insiders own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.