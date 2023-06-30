GXChain Trading Down 8.4% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. GXChain has a total market cap of $21.35 million and $12,627.54 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002042 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002443 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

