H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

FUL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 113,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

