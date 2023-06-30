Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Free Report) was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 83,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 21,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
Haivision Systems Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80.
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.