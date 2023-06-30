Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Free Report) was up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 83,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the average daily volume of 21,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Haivision Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.80.

Haivision Systems ( TSE:HAI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.11 million for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.0510328 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

