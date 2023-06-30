Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.31

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.31 and traded as high as C$49.14. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$48.70, with a volume of 10,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.39. The firm has a market cap of C$448.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

