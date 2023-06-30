Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the May 31st total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of Harbor Custom Development stock remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

